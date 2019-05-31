Facebook -1.3% loses EU privacy court bid

Ireland's Supreme Court blocks Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) bid to keep its privacy case out of the European Court of Justice.

The landmark case relates to the transfer of EU citizen data to the U.S. and will go before the EU court in July.

Ireland's court says there are "well-founded concerns" about the disparity between U.S. privacy laws and EU requirements, which prohibit the transfer of personal data to countries with inadequate data protection.

More FB: The personal security chief of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was put on leave for allegations of sexual misconduct and racist and homophobic comments.

Liam Booth, a former Secret Service officer, was accused by former members of Zuckerberg's household staff. Booth's comments were directed at staff members and Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan.