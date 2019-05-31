LyondellBasell CFO Aebischer to retire at year-end

LyondellBassel (NYSE:LYB) says CFO Thomas Aebischer plans to retire at year-end 2019, and the company expects to name a before the end of the year.

Aebischer joined LYB in early 2016 after serving in a variety of positions, including CFO over a nearly 20-year career with cement and concrete company Holcim.

Also, former Lhoist Group CEO Torkel Rhenman will join LYB in July as Executive VP of Intermediates and Derivatives.

Separately, LYB says it is raising its quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.05/share and approves a stock buyback of as much as 10% of its outstanding shares over the next 18 months.