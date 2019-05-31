Iovance up 2% premarket on updated TIL data

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of updated data on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) candidates LN-145 in cervical cancer (innovaTIL-04 study) and lifileucel in melanoma (innovaTIL-01 study). The results will be presented at ASCO in Chicago.

At a median follow-up of 7.4 months, the complete response rate was 11% (n=3/27) in advanced cervical cancer patients receiving LN-145 (average of 2.4 prior lines of therapy). The objective response rate (ORR) was 44% (n=12/27). Median duration of response had not been reached.

At a median follow-up of 8.8 months, the median duration of response had not been reached in advanced melanoma patients treated with lifileucel. The ORR in Cohort 2 (average of 3.3 prior lines of treatment) was 38% (n=25/66) with a disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) of 80% (n=53/66).

