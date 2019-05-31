Gold gets safe-haven buying amid global stock selloff

Gold catches a bid following Pres. Trump threat to levy tariffs on all imports from Mexico, exacerbating fears of a global economic slowdown.

Spot gold +0.8% to $1,298.33/oz., its highest since May 15 and on track for a second straight weekly gain, and gold futures +0.8% to $1,302.70/oz.

Trump's threat "sparked some fears in the market, and if the whole U.S. and China negotiation is any example, this can drag much longer," says DailyFX analyst David Song.

Rising trade turbulence also increases bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this year; lower interest rates would support gold because they lower the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Shares of gold miners are sizzling in pre-market trade, including IAG +3.7% , GFI +3.6% , AU +3.5% , HMY +3% , MUX +3% , EGO +3% , GOLD +2.1% .

