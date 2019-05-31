Auto suppliers fall hard on tariff anxiety

A bruising day is setting up for the auto supplier sector after President Trump's threat to apply a 5% tariff on Mexican imports is expected to disrupt the supply chain. Trump also stated that the tariff could go as high as 25% if illegal immigration isn't stopped by Mexico.

The tariff would apply to all parts bouncing back and forth over the border ahead of final vehicle assembly.

Notable premarket decliners include Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) -8.5% , Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) -6.2% , Lear (NYSE:LEA) -5.4% , BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) -4.9% , Magna International (NYSE:MGA) -3.8% , Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) -3.6% , Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) -3.3% , Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) -3.1% and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) -3.1% . The list is likely to grow as more stocks begin trading.

