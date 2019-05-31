Bow Street demands teeth for Mack-Cali review committee

On Wednesday, Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI) said it plans to form a strategic review committee that will include two people that activist investor Bow Street had nominated for its board.

Bow Street still isn't happy. It says the REIT must take a number of steps to ensure that the committee has teeth.

First, Bow Street wants its two nominees -- MaryAnne Gilmartin and Frederic Cumenal -- on the committee (as Mack-Cali said it would do) and wants the committee limited to four independent directors.

It also says the committee needs to have the power to hire an investment bank or other advisers that it considers is needed to determine that value that could be received in a strategic transaction vs. the value of the company on a stand-alone basis.

Bow Street also wants the Mack-Cali to announce that the committee is open and willing to receive any an all proposals to maximize shareholder value.

Upon completion of the review, the committee's conclusions should be released to shareholder, Bow Street said.