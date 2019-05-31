Wells Fargo likes Molina after Investor Day

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (25% upside) price target at Guggenheim.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (56% upside) at Guggenheim.
New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) initiated with Neutral rating and $7 (8% upside) price target at Baird.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) initiated with Neutral rating and $16 (10% upside) price target at Roth Capital.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) upgraded to Outperform with a $177 (31% upside) price target at Wells Fargo after yesterday's investor event.
Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) downgraded to Neutral with a $9 (flat) price target at Piper Jaffray. Shares down 3% premarket.
