Vereit sets up $407M partnership with Korea Investment & Securities

Vereit (NYSE:VER) closes on the institutional partnership with Korea Investment & Securities.

Six assets totaling ~$407M and 4.8M square feet of industrial assets with investment-grade tenants make up the initial portfolio of a new Korea Investment & Securities Co. industrial fund, which will be advised by Ocean West Capital Partners.

Stakeholders agree to a traditional 80/20 equity structure.

Portfolio of industrial assets is currently 100% leased and located in five states; investment was made at a capitalization rate just under 6.0%.

Vereit's in-house infrastructure of acquisitions, property management, legal, leasing, and asset management teams will work to maximize each asset to increase value for the portfolio.