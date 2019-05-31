PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B - Bloomberg

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -2.3% pre-market following a Bloomberg report that a group of creditors could present a new restructuring plan to the bankruptcy court that could be worth at least $45B, potentially pre-empting the utility's own attempt to exit bankruptcy.

The updated plan includes substantially more cash for compensating existing wildfire victims, establishing a new statewide wildfire liability fund and recapitalizing PG&E, according to the report.

The plan could be presented to the bankruptcy judge before a rival plan being developed by PG&E's newly reconstituted board and management is finalized.