Nomura points to global story at Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis weighs in on Melco Resorts & Entertainment's (NASDAQ:MLCO) move to take a ~20% stake in Crown Resorts.

"Given MLCO's locations in Macau, the Philippines, and now Australia, MLCO’s investment in Crown further diversifies the company’s geographic footprint," advises Curtis.

He notes that Melco considers Crown Sydney an architectural icon that will draw attention for the company and thinks it could improve the casino operator's chances in Japan.

Shares of Melco fell back below $20 yesterday, which means Nomura's price target of $30 on the stock implies 50% upside potential.