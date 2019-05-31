Tech | On the Move

Uber's earnings print inspires new bull

SA News Editor

Atlantic Equities upgrades Uber (NYSE:UBER) from Neutral to Overweight after the first post-IPO earnings report but trims the PT from $55 to $52, implying a 31% upside.

Key quote: "We expect the improving ridehailing competitive landscape to drive accelerating revenue growth and moderating segment losses in that business across FY19, while a new Eats fee structure should augment food delivery unit economics while still enabling rapid gross bookings growth."

Uber shares are up 2.4% pre-market to $40.74. Competitor Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is up 2% to $56.

