Uber's earnings print inspires new bull

Atlantic Equities upgrades Uber (NYSE:UBER) from Neutral to Overweight after the first post-IPO earnings report but trims the PT from $55 to $52, implying a 31% upside.

Key quote: "We expect the improving ridehailing competitive landscape to drive accelerating revenue growth and moderating segment losses in that business across FY19, while a new Eats fee structure should augment food delivery unit economics while still enabling rapid gross bookings growth."

