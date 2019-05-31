Amcor to sell some assets to proceed with Bemis deal, DoJ says

Amcor's (OTCPK:AMCRF) planned $6.8B acquisition of Bemis (NYSE:BMS) wins U.S. antitrust clearance from the Department of Justice, with the provision that Amcor divest three manufacturing facilities and other assets; the company announced the $215M sale last month.

The DoJ says without the divestiture, the proposed deal "would eliminate competition between two of only three significant suppliers of three medical packaging products that are critical to the safe transportation and use of medical devices."

The companies now expect BMS to cease trading on the NYSE on June 10, with Amcor shares to begin trading on the NYSE the following day under the AMCR ticker.