Daiichi antibody-drug conjugate shows positive action in early-stage lung cancer study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1 dose-escalation study evaluating Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSNKY) HER3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) U3-1402 in 23 patients with metastatic EGFR mutation-positive, TKI-resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed encouraging action. The results will be presented today at ASCO in Chicago.

Tumor reduction was observed in 100% (n=16/16) of evaluable patients at data cut-off.

On the safety front, after a median treatment exposure of 105 days, the most most common treatment-emergent adverse events were nausea (61%), fatigue (39%), vomiting (35%), decreased appetite (30%) and decreased platelet count (30%). Dose-limiting toxicities were observed in four patients [life-threatening platelet count decrease (n=4) and serious febrile neutropenia (abnormally low levels of a type of white blood cell called neutrophil granulocytes) (n=1)]. Three patients experienced serious adverse events related to the study drug. There was one discontinuation related to U3-1402.

