Barclays stocks unit profits from tax-reduction trades - Bloomberg
May 31, 2019 9:37 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)BCSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- What's left of a Barclays (BCS -0.8%) division that shuttered years ago is now making millions of dollars by taking advantage of tax-law loopholes, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the unit's operations.
- The unit, known internally as Delta-1 Strategic, may be generating ~10% of Barclays's stock-trading revenue. Some of its executives once worked at the bank's Structured Capital Markets unit, which helped clients avoid billions of dollars in taxes before it closed in 2013.
- The team of Barclays traders uses a practice known as dividend arbitrage.
- In a typical transaction, a stockholder lends shares before the dividend date to a party in another jurisdiction where the tax hit will be smaller. After the payout, the party hands the stock back and the they split the tax savings.
- They can also use bespoke derivatives known as total-return swaps for the trades.
- With the scrutiny that the dividend-arbritrage industry has drawn, some lenders and investors are more wary of the risks associated with the trades.
- Furthermore, it's getting more difficult to make a profit from such deals as governments close tax-related loopholes.