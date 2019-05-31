FDA unclear on safety of cannabidiol use - Commissioner

As the FDA's first public hearing on cannabidiol (CBD) kicks off, Commissioner Ned Sharpless remarked that the agency still is uncertain how safe it is for human consumption.

In a prepared statement, he said, “There are real risks associated with [THC and CBD] and critical questions remain about the safety of their widespread use in foods and dietary supplements, as well as other consumer products — including cosmetics, which are subject to a separate regulatory framework. And given the new interest in marketing cannabis products across the range of areas FDA regulates, we will need to carefully evaluate how all these pieces fit together in terms of how consumers might access cannabis products. Nowhere is this truer than with CBD. While we have seen an explosion of interest in products containing CBD, there is still much that we don’t know.”

The agency is taking public comments until July 2.

Congress legalized the cultivation and processing of hemp in the 2018 Farm Bill.

