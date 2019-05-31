GrubHub facing near-term pressure - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill says the "current competitive landscape continues to create a challenging near-term setup" for GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB).

Thill notes that Uber Eats revenue was up 89% Y/Y in Q1 to $536M compared to GRUB's $324M. In its earnings report, Uber said future consolidation in the market was likely, but organic growth remains the priority.

Amazon has also pushed into the food delivery space.

Jefferies maintains a Hold rating and $75 PT on GrubHub.

GRUB shares are up 0.4% to $63.94.

GrubHub has an Outperform average Sell Side rating and Very Bearish Quant rating.