Trump's Mexico tariff threat catches markets off guard

Stocks plunge following Pres. Trump's surprise announcement that the U.S. would slap 5% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico starting June 10, rising to 25% by Oct. 1 if Mexico does not take actions to curb illegal immigration; Dow -1.1% , S&P -1.2% , Nasdaq -1.3% .

The news has caught the market off guard, as it was already worrying about the outcome of the U.S.-China trade dispute, which shows no signs of progress.

In fact, press reports say China is drafting a list of "unreliable" foreign companies that work against the interests of Chinese companies, sparking concerns about Chinese retaliation against the U.S.

Trump's latest shock move "might turn out to be a short-lived threat that is quickly defused by commitments on border security, but it nonetheless looks damaging at a number of levels," says Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI. "At the big picture level, it suggests that Trump trade policy might well mean a permanent state of endemic uncertainty and instability in the global trading system."

The surging trade turmoil is heightening fears about slower economic growth, which is reflected in the drop in U.S. Treasury yields; the two-year yield plunges 8 bps to 1.98% and the 10-year yield slips 6 bps to 2.17%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.96.

European bourses are sharply lower, with Germany's DAX -1.8% , France's CAC -1.4% and U.K.'s FTSE -1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows communication services ( -1.7% ), consumer discretionary ( -1.3% ) and materials ( -1.3% ) leading the market lower, while the rate-sensitive utilities (flat) and real estate ( -0.1% ) groups hold up relatively well.