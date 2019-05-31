Exxon to return foreign staff to Iraq oilfield after security guarantees

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ) employees will start returning to Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield on Sunday, senior Iraqi officials say.

The move comes after the Iraqi government agreed to XOM's request to add additional security at work sites and residential areas, with senior managers and essential engineers among the first group of employees to return, Reuters reports.

XOM, which is the lead contractor in a long-term deal with Iraq's South Oil Company to develop and rehabilitate and raise production at West Qurna, evacuated its personnel two weeks ago amid mounting tensions between the U.S. and Iran.