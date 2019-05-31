New Zealand calls for comment on Vodafone-Infratil deal

New Zealand regulators are seeking submissions on the proposed sale of Vodafone's (VOD -0.6% ) operations in the country to a consortium of Infratil (OTC:INFTY) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -1.3% ).

Infratil's proposed purchase of 50% of Vodafone NZ has an expected decision at the country's Commerce Commission by July 15, and the commission is seeking submissions by June 14.

The examination was expected as Infratil owns 51% of Trustpower and the panel will look at the impact of the deal on telecom markets (given Trustpower's plan to supply wireless service).