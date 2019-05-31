Yintech +1.7% after Q1 profit, $20M buyback program

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) rises 1.7% after reporting a profit in Q1 and announcing a $20M share buyback.

Q1 adjusted earnings per ADS of RMB 0.92 (US$0.17) compares with a loss of RMB 10.39 in the prior quarter and loss of RMB 0.71 in the year-ago period.

Purchased 938,410 ADSs as of March 31, 2019 under its $30M repurchase authorization announced in May 2018.

Q1 revenue rose to a record RMB 454.3M ($67.7M), up 54% Q/Q and 69% Y/Y.

Sees Q2 revenue from commissions, interest income, and other revenue of RMB 250M-RMB 270M; and revenues from trading loss at -RMB 70M to -RMB 100M.

Previously: Yintech Investment reports Q1 results (May 31)