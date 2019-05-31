CSS Industries slides 23.9% post Q4 results

CSS Industries (CSS -23.9% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 11.7% Y/Y to $72M, driven primarily by lower craft, gift and seasonal volume in legacy business.

Segment revenue: Seasonal was $4.64M (-40.6% Y/Y); Gift $26.8M (-22.5% Y/Y) & Craft $40.6M (+3.7% Y/Y).

Adj. gross margin increased 140 bps to 29%.

Adj. operating loss was $4.6M compared to $5.4M Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $0.9M compared to $2.1M Y/Y.

The Company remains focused on aggressive debt paydown, as it finished fiscal 2019 with $9.4M of net debt, which represents a $30.7M reduction from its net debt at the end of Q3 2019.

Cash & equivalents of $17.1M (-70.8% Y/Y); FCF of -$9.6M.

2020 Outlook: Net sales of $355-365M, resulting in Y/Y erosion of 4%-7%; Net loss to be ~$0M to 2M; Adj. EBITDA of $21-24M; FCF of $14-18M.

