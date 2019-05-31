No bright spots with Gap

Gap (GPS -13.8% ) is trading at a multi-year low after a disappointing earnings report.

"In addition to the poor weather, we had late spring breaks, a late Easter and delayed and lower tax refunds thrown into the mix, as well," noted Gap CEO Art Peck on the earnings conference call (transcript).

The Gap chief also took a look within. "We also missed opportunities on our own, and we could have executed as always better across places in our brands," he conceded.

The sell-side stance on Gap this morning can be summarized succinctly by Citi's "hard to find the bright spots" commentary.