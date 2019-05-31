Dish, Comcast and others 'hanging around' potential Boost sale - CNBC

With news about Amazon.com's potential interest in Boost Mobile dominating today's discussion of a merger of Sprint (S -2.6% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -1.9% ), CNBC's David Faber notes a few other players are "hanging around" a Boost divestment.

Those notably include Charlie Ergen and Dish Network (DISH +0.8% ), as well as possibly John Paulson, Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton and Comcast (CMCSA -1.9% ), among others. Dish has been today's biggest beneficiary of the speculation, rising against a sharply lower market.

A sale of Boost Mobile has emerged as a likely prospect to get Justice Dept. merger approval that recently seemed in doubt, due to the potential dominance that a combined Sprint and T-Mobile would have in the prepaid wireless space.

Faber now puts odds of DOJ approval on Sprint/T-Mobile at 50%.