Crude oil extends steep slide on heightened trade tensions, China worries

Crude oil prices tumble to fresh three-month lows as concerns about Pres. Trump's trade policy cast doubt on the outlook for global demand; WTI -2.3% to $55.29/bbl, Brent -2.9% to $64.93/bbl.

Oil's plunge accompanies today's broad retreat in riskier assets following Trump's plan to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican imports starting June 10.

"The decision, understandably, is sending shivers down investors’ spines," says PVM Oil Associates. "U.S. refiners import ~680K bbl/day of Mexican crude, and the 5% tariff adds an extra $2M to the cost of their daily purchases."

Disappointing manufacturing data from China adds to the gloom, sparking worries that the government's attempts to stimulate growth are too little in the wake of trade tensions with the U.S.

Crude prices also have been pressured by return in U.S. oil production to a record 12.3M bbl/day and a much smaller than expected drop in U.S. stockpiles.

WTI is heading for a 13% drop in May and Brent is on pace for an 11% slide, their biggest monthly losses since November.

