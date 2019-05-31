Hemispherx Biopharma stockholders approve reverse stock split

Hemispherx Biopharma (HEB +0.9% ) announced that its stockholders voted in favor of a reverse stock split of the company’s issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock.

The proposal passed by ~55% of all issued and outstanding shares and ~86% of the shares actually voted were voted in favor of the reverse split.

The Board met and approved a 1-for-44 reverse stock split to achieve a value of ~$5/share.

The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 11, 2019.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares from ~96.83M shares to ~2.2M shares.