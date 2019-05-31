Ideanomics enters into joint venture with iUnicorn

Ideanomics (IDEX +1% ) announced the signing of a strategic joint venture with China's iUnicorn (also known as Shenma Zhuanche). iUnicorn is a top-five Chinese ride-hailing service in both ridership and financial performance.

Ideanomics will have 50.1% ownership control. The board will contain 5 members comprised of 3 from Ideanomics, including the chairman, and 2 from iUnicorn.

iUnicorn will contribute its signed sales orders in Chengdu of 19,000 vehicles, plus a further 89,000 vehicle orders mainly in Sichuan province, which are in addition to the Chengdu order.

The JV will generate revenues from fees from ABS, ranging from 0.7% to 1.5% and also commissions on vehicle sales orders, which will vary according to manufacturer and vehicle model.