ISS backs 3 of Bow Street's 4 nominees for Mack-Cali board

Activist investor Bow Street says proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholders Services recommends that Mack-Cali (CLI +0.7% ) shareholders vote for three of its director nominees -- MaryAnne Gilmartin, Nori Gerardo Lietz, and Alan Batkin.

Mack-Cali has already offered Bow Street nominees Frederic Cumenal and Gilmartin spots on the board.

Quoting the ISS report, Bow Street says a separation of the company's two segments or a sale of the entire company "may well be a reasonable solution to the company's debt problem."

Another quote from the ISS report: "... an acceleration in the [board] refreshment process would ensure an unbiased evaluation of the company's strategy and alternatives for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Earlier today, Bow Street outlined several steps that it feels Mack-Cali needs to take to ensure the review committee has the tools it needs to evaluate options effectively.