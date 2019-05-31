Zscaler gets target boosts after earnings

Morgan Stanley raises its Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) target from $43 to $52 after yesterday's earnings print met but didn't exceed "the very high bar."

The firm says the quarter's billings growth highlights the continued momentum, but sees this already reflected in the stock price and stays at an Underweight rating.

More action: Needham stays at Strong Buy and lifts the target from $65 to $89 on the "exceptionally strong" results. The firm notes that Zscaler isn't "seeing any meaningful competition and remains a unique capability in the market."

Zscaler shares are down 8% to $67.14.

ZS has a Bullish average SA Authors' rating and Outperform Sell Side rating.