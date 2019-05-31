Morphic Holding on deck for IPO

Morphic Holding (MORF) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The Waltham, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops therapeutics based on proteins called integrins that facilitate cell-extracellular matrix adhesion. Lead candidate is MORF-720, an oral a v b 6 specific integrin inhibitor for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, in development with collaboration partner AbbVie (ABBV -1.1% ). An IND will be filed in the U.S. by year-end.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 28.0 (+65.7%); Net Loss: (23.8) (-40.8%); Cash Flow Ops: 76.3 (+595.5%) due mainly to a $100M upfront payment from AbbVie.