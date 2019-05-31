General Cannabis prices $3M registered direct offering

General Cannabis (OTCQX:CANN -31.1% ) has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 3M shares of common stock, at $0.001/share, and warrants to purchase up to 3M shares at a combined offering price of $1/share.

The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30/share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire 5 years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$3M and intends to use them for general corporate purposes.