Vedanta starts arbitration to settle dispute after Zambia seized mines

Vedanta (VEDL -1.7% ) says it will seek international arbitration over Zambia's appointment of a provisional liquidator to run the company's Konkola Copper Mines business.

The move comes after VEDL said its executives were prevented from visiting the KCM operation and engage with local management, in a setback to efforts to ease tensions.

The Zambian government says its decision to punish VEDL's local operation for what it claims are breaches of environmental and financial regulations is a signal to other firms to follow the country's laws.