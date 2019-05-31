Adaptive Biotechnologies readies IPO

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $230M IPO.

The Seattle, WA-based biotech has developed an immune medicine platform that it says can read the genetic code of a particular patient's adaptive immune system to precisely determine how it detects and responds to disease in that person. It then uses computational biology and machine learning to develop and commercialize products and services tailored to that individual. It boasts that it has characterized over 20B immune receptors, established partnerships with over 125 biopharma firms and launched two product lines, immunoSEQ and clonoSEQ.

2018 Financials ($M): Revenue: 55.7 (+45.1%); Net Loss: (46.3) (-8.4%); Cash Flow Ops: (32.3) (+7.4%).