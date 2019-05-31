Mitsubishi UFJ to offer buyouts to hundreds of managers in London

Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG +0.1% ), is cutting about a quarter of its London workforce as it seeks to improve profitability.

The lender is offering voluntary "redundancy" packages to ~500 directors and managing directors in London.

Japanese financial companies have expanded in other parts of the world as profits at home are hurt by offset ultra-low interest rates and slow economic growth.

Financial News reported that Brexit wasn't a factor in the decision. Still a number of international banks have moved hundreds of staffers to other parts of Europe in case the U.K. leaves the EU without a deal.