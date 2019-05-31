EPA to allow year-round sale of E15 gasoline in bid to help farmers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency formally lifts restrictions on the sale of ethanol fuel, allowing gasoline with a 15% mix of ethanol to be sold year-round instead of just eight months per year.

The widely expected action is a win for the U.S. farm lobby, which has argued the restrictions on E15 hurt growers by limiting demand for ethanol without providing tangible air quality benefits; recent research has found little difference in smog risk between E15 and E10, a 10% ethanol blend already available all year long.

The American Petroleum Institute opposes the move, calling it "an anti-consumer policy that risks causing costly engine and fuel system damage to nearly three out of four vehicles on the road today."

"EPA has left us no choice but to pursue legal action to get this unlawful rule overturned," says the president and CEO of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.

