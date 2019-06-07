Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of June 9 - 15 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (6/10): FDA action date for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the first-line treatment of HNSCC and Xeris Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:XERS) glucagon rescue pen (revised to 9/10).

World Congress of Dermatology, Milan (6 days). Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): 11 abstracts on Taltz.

TUESDAY (6/11): FDA advisory committee meeting on clinical utility and safety issues related to higher dosing of opioids.

WEDNESDAY (6/12): Annual European Congress of Rheumatology, Madrid (4 days). Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK): Phase 4 data on Acthar Gel. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG): Phase 3 data on filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis. Eli Lilly (LLY): Data on Taltz and Oluminant.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV): Conference call to update on Phase 2 studies with Merck's Keytruda in DLBCL.

THURSDAY (6/13): European Hematology Association Congress, Amsterdam (4 days). Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI): Five abstracts on selinexor, including data from Phase 1b/2 STOMP study of selinexor and dexamethasone, combined with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) DARZALEX (daratumumab), in multiple myeloma. Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML): Phase 1/2 data n Elzonris (tagraxofusp) in relapsed/refractory chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, Phase 1/2 data in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis and Phase 2 data in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL): Phase 1 data on ARQ 531 in B-cell lymphoid malignancies.

European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association Congress, Budapest (4 days).

SATURDAY (6/15): College on Problems of Drug Dependence Annual Scientific Meeting, San Antonio, TX (5 days). INSYS Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY): Pharmacokinetic data on naloxone nasal spray.