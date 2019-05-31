Kashkari doesn't see need for rate cuts yet

Though low inflation or an escalating trade war could be reason enough to change monetary policy (i.e., cut rates), Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari doesn't see the need yet.

"I'm not quite there yet," he told Bloomberg Television. "I take a lot of comfort from the fact that the job market continues to be strong."

Kashkari, who's known as one of the more dovish member at the Fed, will get to vote on monetary policy next year.

His comments follow those of Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who said on Thursday that monetary policy may have to be adjusted if inflation stayed low and risks to economic growth increased.

A trade dispute with Mexico could exacerbate risks to economic growth more than the U.S.'s current conflict with China.

“If we got into a tariff battle with Mexico, I think, personally, that could be much more costly to the U.S. economy and have a much more direct effect on business confidence, which would then cause them to retrench, and that could lead to an economic slowdown," he said.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, PLW, UBT