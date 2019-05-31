Nucor whacked at BAML on steel price pressure, few catalysts

Nucor (NUE -2.4% ) hits a 52-week low after Bank of America Merrill Lynch double-downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy with a $50 price target, cut from $68, as analyst Timna Tanners cites lower near-term prices, especially for sheet and rebar.

Tanners also incorporates a lower 2021-22 forecast given the firm's "Steelmageddon" expectations for a looming glut in steel.

NUE produces three of the products that Tanners thinks will be most hurt by new supply: sheet, rebar and plate.

Other steel names also trade lower: X -3.8% , AKS -1.4% , STLD -1.5% .

NUE has an Outperform Sell Side rating and a Neutral SA Authors' rating.