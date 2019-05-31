Alberta maintains oil production limits for July

Alberta's provincial government says companies will be limited to producing 3.71M bbl/day of crude oil in July, keeping curtailments unchanged from June, and has not determined levels after July.

Production limits were introduced by Alberta’s previous government to shore up prices and are intended to remain in place until the end of 2019.

Some oil sands producers welcomed the initial move because it raised prices, but it was criticized by integrated producers whose refining operations were benefiting from cheap crude.

Separately, a new report from the Conference Board of Canada says Alberta could slip back into a modest recession this year, citing the oilpatch problems and China's move to block imports of Canadian canola and other agricultural products.

Relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, CVE, ECA, ENB, CPG, BTE, ERF, TRP, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF