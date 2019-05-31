New York Fed, Atlanta Fed take different paths on Q2 GDP estimates

The New York Fed tweaked its estimate for Q2 real GDP growth upward, while the Atlanta Fed tweaked its model downward after a crop of new economic data was released on Thursday and Friday.

The New York Fed's Nowcast of 1.5%, is up 0.1 percentage point from from its prior reading mostly due to positive surprises from prices data and data revisions.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for Q2 fell to 1.2% from 1.3% on May 24.

A decline in expected Q2 business capital spending growth more than offset the slight increase in personal consumption expenditures, the Atlanta Fed said.