Slow slide at Gongo Soco reduces risk to dam, Vale says

An embankment at Vale's (VALE +1% ) Gongo Soco iron ore mine in Brazil has begun to slide slowly into the bottom of a mining pit, which the company says lowers concerns that a sudden landslide could trigger a tailings dam collapse.

An environmental official for Minas Gerais state previously estimated a 10%-15% chance of the dam losing integrity due to tremors from the expected landslide.

Vale says the pit and the nearby Sul Superior Dam are remotely monitored 24 hours a day, using radar and a robotic station capable of detecting millimetric movements, as well as drone flyovers.