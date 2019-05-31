Tele2 to sell Croatian business in deal valued at €220M

Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZY) is selling its Croatian business for an enterprise value of €220M.

The telecom has a deal with southeast Europe provider United Group.

The company says it's proud of the Croatian business, and the deal offers an opportunity to "realize value from the successful development of the Croatian business and to further advance its strategy with a focus on the Baltic Sea region."

It expects to close the deal before the end of 2019; it doesn't require filing with the European Commission.