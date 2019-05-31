Sempra Energy's Cameron LNG export terminal ships initial cargo

Sempra Energy (SRE -0.4% ) says its Cameron liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana shipped its first cargo, making the plant the fourth major LNG export terminal to enter service in the lower 48 U.S. states.

Commercial operations from the facility will begin after Cameron LNG receives authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is expected in mid-2019.

Phase 1 of the project includes the first three liquefaction trains, which will enable the export of 12M mt/year of LNG, or ~1.7B cf/day.

The $10B Cameron LNG project is a joint venture of affiliates of SRE, France's Total (NYSE:TOT), Japan's Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF) and a company jointly owned by Japan's Mitsubishi and NYK.