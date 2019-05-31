Ben & Jerry's eyes cannabis-infused ice cream

Ben & Jerry's announces that it intends to offer CBD-infused ice cream available once CBD is legalized at the federal level.

Ben & Jerry's says it's looking into sustainably-sourced CBD from Vermont as part of the initiative.

As for product naming, the brand already has its "Half Baked" ice cream variety which includes chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies

Management says the company has submitted comments to the FDA in support of the legalization of CBD in food and beverages.

Ben & Jerry's is owned by Unilever (UN, UL).

Source: Press Release