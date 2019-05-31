Stocks' decline eases midday as real estate rises

The U.S. equity markets' decline, sparked by President Trump's unexpected threat to impose tariffs on goods from Mexico, moderates some in midday trading.
The Nasdaq's earlier decline of 1.6% lessens to a 1.2% fall; the S&P 500 slides 1.0% vs a 1.4% loss earlier; and the Dow, off 1.1%, had lost as much as 1.3%.
By sector, communications services (-1.6%), consumer staples (-1.2%) and consumer discretionary (-1.2%) feel the most pain, while real estate (+0.8%) and utilities (flat) ride out the decline.
Trade fears also dent crude oil, falling 2.8% to $54.99 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rally continues, pushing yield down almost 6 basis points to 2.16%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox