Real estate, REITs gain as the broader market slides

With consumer goods and communications services sliding on the intensifying trade dispute with China and potential tariffs on goods from Mexico, real estate provides some protection.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ +0.4% ) and iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR +0.3% ) gain, while the broader market declines.

Among REITs, triple-net landlords are faring better than most: Realty Income (O +1.2% ), Vereit (VER +0.9% ), Store Capital (STOR +1.6% ), National Retail Properties (NNN +1.2% ).

Several health care REITs also light up green: Omega Healthcare (OHI), Ventas (VTR +0.4% ), HCP (HCP +0.5% ), and Welltower (WELL +0.6% ).

Self-storage names Public Storage (PSA +1.3% ), Extra Space Storage (EXR +1% ), and CubeSmart (CUBE +1% ) are also up nicely.

