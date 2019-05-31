Tariff on Mexican oil would slap U.S. refiners, adding to costs

It's been a tough day for U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil refiners, thumped by Pres. Trump's threats to slap a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico and the EPA's widely expected move to allow year-round sale of E15 gasoline.

A new tariff could disrupt the long-standing cross-border energy trade: Mexico sends 600K-700K bbl/day of oil to the U.S., mostly to refiners that process the crude into gasoline, diesel and other products, while Mexico buys more than 1M bbl/day of U.S. crude and fuel, more than any other country.

A sharp decline in Mexican oil supplies could raise the costs of fuels if U.S. refiners are forced to buy heavier crude grades from further distances, adding to shipping costs; refiners have been using Mexican heavy crude grades in part to offset the loss of barrels from Venezuela, which has been under U.S. sanctions.

"For Gulf Coast refiners already hit by Venezuela sanctions, Iran sanctions, Canada’s cuts and OPEC cuts, this adds insult to injury," says Morningstar's Sandy Fielden. "The number of alternative sources of heavy crude is narrowing."

Worst-hit among refiners would be Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A -0.5% ) Deer Park plant in Texas; Shell is the biggest importer of Mexican crude, bringing in 148K bbl/day in February.

Valero Energy (VLO -3.8% ) and Chevron (CVX -0.7% ) are the next-biggest purchasers, bringing in more than 200K bbl/day combined.

Cowen analysts say the impact of the tariffs on refiners would start to show up in Q3 earnings; the firm says PBF Energy (PBF -5.6% ) and VLO are most exposed to the impacts, while Phillips 66 (PSX -1.7% ) and Marathon Petroleum's (MPC -2.9% ) exposure is less pronounced due to their more diversified nature.

Also: HFC -4.1% , DK -4.2% , CVI -2.8% , CLMT -4.2% , XOM -1.2% .

ETFs: XLE, VDE, XOP, ERX, OIH, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, FENY, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, IEZ, NDP, PXE, RYE, PXJ, CRAK