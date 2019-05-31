Tariff ripples seen hurting food and beverage sector

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Bryan Spillane warns that additional tariff hikes by the U.S. and potential Mexican retaliatory efforts could further negatively impact the Mexican economy and hurt U.S. companies that sell in the region.

Spillane notes that food/beverage majors with more than 5% revenue exposure to Mexico include Kellogg (K +1.5% ), PepsiCo (PEP -0.6% ), Coca-Cola (KO -0.3% ) and Brown-Forman (BF.A -1.7% ).

He also dives into why Constellation Brands (STZ -6.4% ) faces the biggest risk of all.

"A majority of its beer revenues and profits are derived from Mexican Imports (excluding Ballast Point and Funky Buddha). We estimate ~65% of STZ beer COGS are Mexico based. Assuming no mitigation (e.g. cost reductions, peso devaluation, price increases) we estimate a 5% tariff would be a 4.0% headwind to EPS and 25% tariff would result in a 20.0% headwind," writes Spillane.