JPMorgan sees Fed cutting rates twice on tariff impact

JPMorgan strategists catch up with market expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year.

That's if the U.S. imposes tariffs on imports from Mexico at the full 25%, writes JPMorgan chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli in a note to clients.

The trade tensions between the U.S. and Mexico will challenge the Fed's patient stance due to two countries' strong trading ties, he said.

“Even if a deal is quickly reached with Mexico, which seems plausible, the damage to business confidence could be lasting, with consequences that might still require a Fed response," he wrote.

He also reduced his economic growth projections, trimming a quarter point off his Q3 GDP forecast to 1.5%.

10-year Treasury yield is down 6 basis points to 2.16%; (TLT +0.8% ), (TBT -1.8% ).

ETFs: PLW, GOVT, STPP, FLAT