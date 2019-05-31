Comcast not interested in Boost or Sprint/T-Mobile airwaves - reports

Comcast (CMCSA -1.4% ) isn't interested in acquiring spectrum that would be divested as part of the proposed $26B merger of Sprint (S -4.3% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -2.6% ), it says.

The cableco was linked to speculation about who might be interested in airwaves thrown off by the two carriers as they try to get their tie-up past Justice Dept. regulators.

A source tells Reuters that the planned divested spectrum wouldn't be enough to create a viable fourth carrier (as the DOJ reportedly wants), and that Comcast also isn't interested in buying Boost Mobile -- the prepaid carrier that could also be sold by Sprint as a concession to the deal.