Court directs Facebook to give shareholders records on breaches

Facebook (FB -2.2% ) has been ordered to turn over to shareholders records related to how the social network addresses privacy issues.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of the Delaware Chancery Court issued a decision saying holders have a "credible basis" to believe Facebook directors committed wrongdoing tied to data privacy breaches.

Shareholders had sued last September seeking records around the 2015 Cambridge Analytica breach and other incursions, with eyes to a potential derivative suit (hitting officers and directors personally) if wrongdoing was found.

Slights says his decision stops "well short" of concluding that Facebook officers or directors committed wrongdoing, however.